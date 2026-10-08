Photos: New Disney Parks Bookshelf Mug and Tumbler Arrive at Walt Disney World

For Disney fans who love a good read almost as much as they love the Parks, a pair of new drinkware designs offers a fun way to bring some Disney magic home to your morning coffee routine.

We spotted the new Disney Parks Bookshelf Mug and Bookshelf Tumbler at World of Disney at Disney Springs. The design of the tumbler and mug feature a light pink background covered in illustrated shelves filled with books and a variety of recognizable Disney details.

Look closely at the shelves and you'll find plenty of fun nods to Disney stories and attractions. Among the details are a “hunny” pot inspired by Winnie the Pooh, a miniature Monorail, a Dumbo planter, and the iconic My Adventure Book from Up.

Disney Parks Bookshelf Tumbler – $49.99

Disney Parks Bookshelf Mug – $19.99

The designs are packed with additional Disney iconography, giving fans plenty of little details to discover throughout the pattern. The light pink backdrop gives both pieces a soft, playful look that would fit right in with a Disney fan's home office, reading nook, or kitchen.

The mug offers a classic option for enjoying coffee, tea, or another favorite beverage, while the tumbler provides a more portable way to take the bookshelf-inspired design with you.

Whether you're a fan of Disney books, attractions, characters, or simply love discovering hidden details in Disney Parks merchandise, these new pieces make for a charming addition to any collection.

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