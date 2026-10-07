Photos: Hallmark "Holiday Ever After" Pop-Up Shop Now Open at Disney Springs

The festive new shop celebrates Hallmark Channel’s upcoming Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True with Disney-inspired holiday merchandise.

A little Christmas movie magic has officially arrived at Disney Springs. The new Holiday Ever After pop-up shop is now open at Walt Disney World Resort, bringing merchandise inspired by Hallmark Channel’s upcoming holiday movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, to life.

Themed around the upcoming Disney-inspired Hallmark original movie, the shop offers a festive selection of holiday merchandise.

The pop-up, which is located across from Guest Relations at Disney Springs, is filled with merchandise designed to bring the cozy aesthetic of a holiday movie into the real world.

Shoppers can find everything from festive pajamas, accessories, holiday cards, wrapping paper, decorations, and of course Hallmark ornaments. Let’s take a look at the merchandise we spotted in store:

Wrapping Paper – $6.29

Gift Bag – $4.99

Mickey and Minnie Tree Card – $19.99

Mickey & Friends Christmas Card – $12.99

Holiday Ever After Loungefly Ear Band – $34.99

Better Together Magnetic Mickey & Minnie Plush – $24.99

“The Most Magical Time of the Year” Spirit Jersey – $89.99

Holiday Ever After Throw Blanket

Holiday Ever After Spirit Jersey – $89

Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread Nutchrackers – $68.99 each

Corkcicle Cold Cup – $39.99

Collectible Glasses – $16.99

Hallmark Snack Bowl Set – $39.99

Hallmark Movie Bingo Pad – $16.99

Hallmark Mug Ornament – $19.99

Hallmark Happy Heartfelt Holidays Sweatshirt – $46.99

Hallmark Hunk Lovers Club Crewneck Sweatshirt – $44.99

He’s My Hallmark Hunk Shirt – $34.99

Holiday Ever After Note Cards – $19.99

Holiday Ever After Pajamas – $30 Adults, $24 Kids, $20 Toddler

Favorite Disney Memories Keepsake Recordable Ornament – $24.99

Assorted Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments and Tree Topper – Various Prices

The collection also brings together several popular brands, with merchandise from Corkcicle, Vera Bradley, Loungefly, and more available inside the shop.

The Holiday Ever After collection was created as part of the promotion for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, an upcoming Hallmark Channel original movie set at Walt Disney World. The film follows the familiar Hallmark holiday movie formula while adding a healthy dose of Disney magic, making the merchandise a natural extension of the story.

With its eye-catching holiday design and wide variety of merchandise, the new pop-up is likely to be a popular stop for Disney Springs shoppers looking to get into the Christmas spirit early.

The Holiday Ever After pop-up shop is now open at Disney Springs and will remain open throughout the holiday season. If you're a fan of Hallmark Christmas movies, Disney Parks merchandise, or both, this is one holiday shopping destination you'll want to check out.

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