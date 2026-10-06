First Look at 2026 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise
New festive apparel, ears, and more are coming to the Emporium during this year’s holiday party.
The holiday season is getting closer at Walt Disney World, and guests attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will have plenty of new merchandise to add to their holiday celebrations.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed a first look at the exclusive 2026 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise collection, featuring festive apparel, accessories, collectibles and more. The merchandise will be available during the party at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom.
- The collection blends classic holiday imagery with Mickey Mouse and friends, and gives guests several options for a keepsake to commemorate their night at the seasonal special event.
- One of the highlights is the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Pullover, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other holiday pals, including Tally the elf getting ready to enjoy the festivities!
- Different variations of Mickey’s Very Merry Tee Shirts will also be available at the event. The designs feature a variety of holiday-inspired artwork, including elves, reindeer, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
- For guests looking to accessorize their party outfits, the Mickey’s Very Merry Ear Headband offers a festive addition to any holiday look. The ears even include a removable mistletoe and peppermint bow, making it a perfect accessory for everyone to celebrate the season.
- The collection also includes a Mickey’s Very Merry Ornament, giving guests the opportunity to bring a little bit of the party home for their Christmas tree. The commemorative ornament is designed as a festive keepsake from the event and could also make a holiday gift for a fellow Disney fan.
- The Mickey’s Very Merry-Themed Magnet Picture Frame provides a way to display photos from a night at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, with a magnetic design that allows it to be placed on the refrigerator or another magnetic surface.
- A presumably Limited Edition or Limited Release pin for the event depicts Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a holiday winter wonderland with a dangling charm that says Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The perfect keepsake for any pin collector!
- The exclusive merchandise gives guests even more opportunities to commemorate their visit to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, whether they are looking for something to wear during the event, a keepsake for their Christmas tree or a way to display their favorite holiday memories.
- Guests attending the 2026 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can find the new merchandise at the Emporium during the event.
More Walt Disney World Holiday News:
- Two New EPCOT Candlelight Processional Narrators Announced, One Removed
- The Muppets Are Bringing an Obligatory Holiday Overlay to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster This Festive Season
- Couldn't Miss This One This Year: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Getting Three New Holiday Songs
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com