The Muppets Are Bringing an Obligatory Holiday Overlay to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster This Festive Season
Three new recordings of some holiday favorites will be heard, with some Muppety twists.
For their first holiday season at Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, The Muppets are bringing an Obligatory Holiday Overlay to the popular attraction.
What's Happening:
- From November 4 through January 6, The Electric Mayhem is putting its own spin on the season with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets: Obligatory Holiday Overlay at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The festivities will start as soon as you step into the G-Force Records courtyard, as you'll hear festive music playing throughout the courtyard and into the outdoor queue.
- In the pre-show, you'll see Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd, Janice, Zoot, and Lips deep in rehearsals for their holiday spectacular. While the band puts the finishing touches on its seasonal set list, a few familiar Muppets friends stop by the studio to offer a helping hand… or at least try to.
- The Disney Parks Blog post included a picture of Gonzo and Rizzo from The Muppet Christmas Carol, so perhaps they'll show up in their costumes from that beloved holiday classic.
- Once onboard, guests will hear one of three newly recorded holiday-inspired tracks:
- "Holiday Road" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear
- "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson
- "Silver Bells" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Cyndi Lauper
- You can hear a small snippet of "Silver Bells" as Miss Piggy has some fun with Cyndi Lauper in the video below:
- For more on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, check out our coverage of the reimagined attraction ahead of its official opening.
- Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.
- And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster isn't the only attraction getting a new holiday overlay, as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is reintroducing its Holiday Remix.
- Get your first look at some of the food coming to Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Walt Disney World Annual Pass prices are on the rise along with peak pricing for theme park tickets.
- An adorable set of Mickey-shaped souvenir plates are coming soon to select Walt Disney World quick service locations.
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