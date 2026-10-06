Walt Disney World Increases Annual Pass and Lightning Lane Prices — Here's What It Means for Your Trip

This year, there are minimal ticket price increases, unless you wan't the most expensive Annual Pass.

Prices are going up once again to experience the Walt Disney World Resort, with admission costs increasing on most ticket types and annual passes.

What’s Happening:

Prices are on the rise at the Walt Disney World Resort, and the changes are effective immediately.

Below, you’ll find an overview of the ticket, Annual Pass, and Lightning Lane updates as well as a table comparing the new prices to the previous ones.

Park Tickets:

Walt Disney World utilizes a date-based ticketing system that has prices fluctuate based on historical demand for those days.

In addition to this, each park has a different admission cost, with Magic Kingdom being the most costly and Disney’s Animal Kingdom being the “cheapest."

The lowest one-day ticket, a $119 ticket to Disney's Animal Kingdom, remains unchanged this year.

However, beginning with dates in November and December 2027, peak prices will increase. For example, Magic Kingdom one-day price will rise to $229 on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Annual Passes:

Prices have gone up on Walt Disney World Annual Passes across the board.

Based on tier, prices increased between $10 to $120 per pass.

Florida Residents still have the widest of Annual Pass options, with all four passes available to them, while eligible DVC Members can also select the Sorcerer Pass along with the Incredi-Pass.

Anybody else interested in an Annual Pass is limited to the Incredi-Pass as the only available option.

The differences are primarily blockout dates and the number of park reservations held at time, with the Pixie Pass being blocked out during peak periods and nearly every weekend day of the year.

On the other end, the Incredi-Pass has no blockout dates.

Walt Disney World Annual Pass Price Changes

Annual Pass Type New Price Old Price Pixie Pass $499 $489 Pirate Pass $909 $869 Sorcerer Pass $1139 $1099 Incredi-Pass $1749 $1629

Lightning Lane:

Those looking to add Lightning Lane service to their park tickets will also see a hike.

Single Passes for the most popular attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will increase by $1-$3 each at their peaks.

Lightning Lane Premier Pass, the option that gives you one-time access to each Lightning Lane attraction in the park of your choosing, will see the price ceiling raise by $50 at each park.

This year, there are no changes to the Multi Pass price structure. Each park is different, with Magic Kingdom being the most expensive, and varying by day and demand.

We also know how confusing Walt Disney World tickets can be, so we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World questions and needs.

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