Savi's Workshop - Handbuilt Lightsabers Unveils New Updated Hilt Theme, Advanced Light & Sound Effects

This popular Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge offering just got a big upgrade celebrating The High Republic.

If you've ever constructed your own lightsaber at Savi's Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney Parks on the east coast or west coast, you know how cool an experience it can be and how treasured a keepsake the lightsaber itself makes. Now the popular offering has been updated to include an updated "Protection and Defense" hilt theme and new light and sound effects for all themes. More information below.

What's happening:

The Savi's Workshop - Handbuilt Lightsabers offering in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World has received an updated hilt theme and advanced light and sound effects for its custom sabers.

Beginning today-- Monday, October 5 -- the "Protection and Defense" hilt theme at Savi's Workshop has been updated to include "striking white finishes and rich gold detailing," reflecting the color scheme of the Jedi Order during the High Republic era, as represented in recent Star Wars comic books and novels, not to mention the Star Wars: The Acolyte Disney+ series.

-- the "Protection and Defense" hilt theme at Savi's Workshop has been updated to include "striking white finishes and rich gold detailing," reflecting the color scheme of the Jedi Order during the High Republic era, as represented in recent Star Wars comic books and novels, not to mention the Star Wars: The Acolyte Disney+ series. According to an official statement on the Disney Parks Blog, "this theme reflects a time when the Order stood as a symbol of peace and hope across the galaxy."

Additionally, regardless of which hilt theme guests choose, new lightsabers constructed at Savi's Workshop are now enhanced with new features including a thermal cutting effect, a spinning effect, and deflection effects, plus smoother blade activation.

Special "cracked" Kyber crystals are also available, triggering a color-change effect that represents the ongoing struggle between the light side and dark side of the Force.

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