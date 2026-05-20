Savi's Workshop at Disneyland Offers First-Ever Complimentary Experience for Children and Accompanying Adults

The limited time experience begins May 22, and includes an option to purchase your lightsaber at the end.

Guests at Disneyland will soon have the opportunity to see an area of Galaxy's Edge they may never have before due to the cost involved, as Savi’s Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge offers a complimentary experience for the first time, albeit one specifically for children and accompanying adults.

What's Happening:

Disneyland has announced that for a limited time, beginning May 22, young guests and their families will be able to visit Savi's Workshop inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for a new complimentary experience.

Titled Youngling Saber Building Expo – A Loth-Cat Crew Experience, this offering is aimed at kids (ahem, younglings) aged 3-9, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Kids and their accompanying adults can participate in a lightsaber-building adventure, which involves joining a group known as the Loth-Cat Crew.

Savi’s Workshop opened with Galaxy’s Edge at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World back in 2019. It normally allows guests the opportunity to construct their own lightsabers for a fee from a selection of different parts. An immersive story experience plays out in the location while they are doing so.

Usually, there's no way to enter Savi's Workshop without paying, with the fee including both the interactive experience and the newly-built lightsaber you take with you at the end.

That being the case, it's an area many visitors to Galaxy's Edge never step foot in, with this new complimentary experience offering a rare opportunity to do so without needing to pay.

This Youngling Saber Building Expo is listed as an interactive experience only, and while it still involves building a lightsaber, keeping that lightsaber is not automatically included with participation.

However, visitors will have the option to purchase their lightsaber at the end of the experience if they wish to do so.

Not listed yet is the price to purchase your lightsaber.

Normally, the full Savi's Workshop experience is $249.99 plus tax, though it's officially considered the price of the lightsaber you build, including a carrying case.

Additional details for the limited time complimentary Youngling Saber Building Expo – A Loth-Cat Crew Experience, including what that lightsaber price is if you wish to purchase it, plus dates and hours, will be available as of May 22 at Disneyland.com/SavisWorkshop.