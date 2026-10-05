Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Pre-Show Updated to Remove "Joke" Opportunities

This is a welcomed update to the attraction for many a Disney fan. Now, if only they could fix that awful pinch point...

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has begrudgingly welcomed amateur comedians to add a "joke" when Centurion Tal Marik (Terry Crews) asks what to call the people of EPCOT. Now, a new edit to the pre-show makes it a little harder for guests to get a joke in.

What's Happening:

  • A welcomed update has been made to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, specifically in the first pre-show room.
  • After getting a welcome and explanation of what's about to happen from Nova Prime Irani Rael (Glenn Close), guests are introduced to Talk Marik, who invites them to step into the transport chamber.
  • It's here that many wannabe comedians would quite often add a joke, sometimes of inappropriate fashion, when asked what the people of EPCOT call themselves.
  • Now, as you can see in the video below, the video has been updated to remove the silence which allowed for guests to blurt a "joke" out.

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