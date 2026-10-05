Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Pre-Show Updated to Remove "Joke" Opportunities
This is a welcomed update to the attraction for many a Disney fan. Now, if only they could fix that awful pinch point...
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has begrudgingly welcomed amateur comedians to add a "joke" when Centurion Tal Marik (Terry Crews) asks what to call the people of EPCOT. Now, a new edit to the pre-show makes it a little harder for guests to get a joke in.
What's Happening:
- A welcomed update has been made to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, specifically in the first pre-show room.
- After getting a welcome and explanation of what's about to happen from Nova Prime Irani Rael (Glenn Close), guests are introduced to Talk Marik, who invites them to step into the transport chamber.
- It's here that many wannabe comedians would quite often add a joke, sometimes of inappropriate fashion, when asked what the people of EPCOT call themselves.
- Now, as you can see in the video below, the video has been updated to remove the silence which allowed for guests to blurt a "joke" out.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Some new details about the reimagined Carousel of Progress have been revealed — including a returning voice cast member in a different role.
- Shipping of the new album, The Music of EPCOT, will be slightly delayed due to how popular the album is.
- Disney Springs is getting a colorful new addition, and it looks like plenty of slime and kawaii fun are on the way!
- The limited-time Hallmark Pop-Up Shop will open this Wednesday, October 7 at Disney Springs.
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