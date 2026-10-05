Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Pre-Show Updated to Remove "Joke" Opportunities

This is a welcomed update to the attraction for many a Disney fan. Now, if only they could fix that awful pinch point...

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has begrudgingly welcomed amateur comedians to add a "joke" when Centurion Tal Marik (Terry Crews) asks what to call the people of EPCOT. Now, a new edit to the pre-show makes it a little harder for guests to get a joke in.

What's Happening:

A welcomed update has been made to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, specifically in the first pre-show room.

After getting a welcome and explanation of what's about to happen from Nova Prime Irani Rael (Glenn Close), guests are introduced to Talk Marik, who invites them to step into the transport chamber.

It's here that many wannabe comedians would quite often add a joke, sometimes of inappropriate fashion, when asked what the people of EPCOT call themselves.

Now, as you can see in the video below, the video has been updated to remove the silence which allowed for guests to blurt a "joke" out.

More Walt Disney World News: