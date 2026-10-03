Kawaii Slime Company Coming to Disney Springs
The colorful slime brand teases a new Disney Springs location featuring slime, squishes, sprinkles and more.
Disney Springs is getting a colorful new addition, and it looks like plenty of slime and kawaii fun are on the way!
What’s Happening:
- Kawaii Slime Company and Disney Springs recently shared a joint reel on Instagram announcing that the popular slime brand is officially coming to the shopping, dining, and entertainment district at Walt Disney World.
- The brand went on to reveal that it is packing up its signature slime, sprinkles, squishes, and other kawaii-themed products and heading to Central Florida.
- The announcement was accompanied by a playful message celebrating the move to Florida, with a simple invitation for fans: “See you at Disney Springs!”
- While the announcement confirms Kawaii Slime Company’s arrival at Disney Springs, additional details about the new location have not yet been revealed.
- A specific opening date, location within Disney Springs, and information about what products or experiences will be offered are still to come.
- Kawaii Slime Company is known for its colorful and playful approach to slime, with products often featuring bright designs, toppings, charms, and other fun elements that fit the brand’s kawaii aesthetic. The Disney Springs location will bring that experience to Walt Disney World guests and visitors looking for something beyond the district’s traditional shopping and dining offerings.
- The new arrival also adds another interactive and family-friendly shopping option to Disney Springs, which features a wide variety of Disney merchandise, specialty retailers, restaurants, entertainment, and unique experiences.
- For now, fans will have to stay tuned for more information as Kawaii Slime Company prepares to make its Disney Springs debut.
More Disney Springs News:
- First-Ever RSVLTS Pop-Up Shop Coming to Disney Springs Later This Month
- Hallmark Holiday Pop-Up Store Opening This Wednesday at Disney Springs
- Enzo’s Hideaway Bootlegger’s Dinner Returns to Disney Springs With Flor de Caña Rum
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