First-Ever RSVLTS Pop-Up Shop Coming to Disney Springs Later This Month
You'll find this pop-up at the Marketplace Co-Op on October 17 and 18.
Popular fandom fashion brand RSVLTS will be bringing its first-ever pop-up shop to Disney Springs later this month.
What's Happening:
- RSVLTS, pronounced Roosevelts, is known for their clothing (particularly button-up tees) featuring a number of different fandoms – including Disney.
- In fact, RSVLTS has collaborated with Disney for a number of years now, with some Disney Parks exclusive designs showing up over the last couple of years.
- Now, the company is taking the collaboration one step further by with the first-ever RSVLTS Pop-Up Shop at Disney Springs.
- Specifically, this will take place at the Marketplace Co-Op on Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18.
- More details will be shared in the future, but the announcement did give us a peak at two new items that will likely be available at the event.
- The first is an incredible Figment sweater, giving off major 1980s EPCOT Center vibes, while the second is a button-up featuring a number of different Disney Parks ride vehicles.
- Be sure to peruse our RSVLTS tag for a look at some of the company's recent Disney-related releases.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World celebrated its 55th anniversary with a special ceremony featuring Disney characters and Resort President Joe Schott.
- A new Black Rhino has joined the Kilimanjaro Safaris family at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- A fabulous new goblet depicting an iconic scene from Beauty and the Beast will soon be available at Be Our Guest Restaurant.
- The upcoming Disney's Lakeshore Lodge was brought to life in New York City with a special activation in the middle of Manhattan.
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