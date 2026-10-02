Walt Disney World's Newest Hotel Comes To Life in Special NYC Activation
A forthcoming Florida resort comes to life in New York!
The newest resort hotel coming to Walt Disney World is coming to life first in New York City with a special activation in the middle of Manhattan.
What's Happening:
- Disney Experiences is inviting New Yorkers to discover the magic of what will be the newest resort at Walt Disney World, Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, through an expansive 3D street mural in Flatiron Plaza.
- The mural, located at the corner of 23rd Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan, was created by acclaimed American muralist Tracy Lee Stum. She is known for her colorful and interactive 3D chalk art, and has received numerous awards and accolades for her work around the globe. She is also the Guinness World Record holder for the largest chalk painting by an individual.
- The mural celebrates the new hotel coming to Walt Disney World next year, Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, and is inspired by the resort's Daydream River - a blissful lazy river that will be installed at the hotel.
- In New York, guests can step into this eye-catching sidewalk image to capture photos and video of themselves enjoying what will be a signature experience of the resort.
The New Hotel:
- Set to open on July 1, 2027, Disney's Lakeshore Lodge will be a waterfront resort retreat on the shores of Bay Lake at Walt Disney World.
- The entire resort will celebrate the beauty and magic of nature through the artistry of Disney storytelling, and will draw from decades of stories from Disney Animation that have their tales rooted in nature with influences drawn from Bambi, Pocahontas, and Brother Bear.
- The resort is slated to offer 967 thoughtfully designed rooms, and will feature natural materials, earthly color palettes, and original artwork from classic Disney films.
- Just yesterday, we got a few more details on the expansive lobby area for the hotel and its adjacent lounge space.
- Booking for the new hotel is set to open soon with the following dates:
- October 6: Disney Vacation Club members can make early rental reservations by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800.
- October 7: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can make early bookings.
- October 8: All guests can make reservations.
- Those looking to book can always reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with every aspect of your stay at Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, or any Walt Disney World visit.
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