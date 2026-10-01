Color-Changing Lounges and Other Interior Details Revealed for Walt Disney World's Newest Resort Hotel

Anybody else thinking of Enchanted Garden on DCL? No?

We're getting more details about some of the spaces that guests will be able to enjoy in the new Disney's Lakeshore Lodge when it opens next year.

What's Happening:

Following a series of looks at the rooms and concierge lounge that will be featured at Walt Disney World's newest hotel, Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, now we're getting a closer look at some more details inside the resort.

Walt Disney World has shared a closer, refreshed look at the grand lobby of the resort featuring one of the hotel's most defining features - expansive floor to ceiling windows that allow a vista of nature's beauty as guests enter the space

Inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Pocahontas, a river of fiberoptic light will illuminate in the floor and "flow" around a custom bronze centerpiece designed by Walt Disney Imagineering.

Those visiting the resort will notice many favorite characters etched into the design of the centerpiece, all from animated Disney favorites.

Above, the blown-glass Colors of the Wind sculpture features hundreds of suspended glass leaves that fill the space with movement and color.

Just off the lobby, guests will find the new lounge - Branch & Brush - which will offer handcrafted drinks and views of Bay Lake.

The space will feature natural textures and colors, inspired by the changing seasons, and a collection of artwork. The real draw of the location though will be a color-changing chandelier that will bring the four seasons to life.

The New Hotel:

Disney's Lakeshore Lodge opens on July 1, 2027 and is slated to offer 967 thoughtfully designed rooms that capture the beauty of nature as seen by the eyes of Disney artists and storytellers.

The entire resort will feature natural materials, earthy color palettes, and original artwork from classic Disney films that are set in the great outdoors.

Booking for the new hotel is set to open soon with the following dates. October 6: Disney Vacation Club members can make early rental reservations by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800. October 7: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can make early bookings. October 8: All guests can make reservations.

Those looking to book can always reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with every aspect of your stay at Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, or any Walt Disney World visit.