A New Black Rhino Has Joined Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom

A new member of the Safaris family is here.

While we all know that Disney parks are always changing and evolving, there's arguably no park that changes quite as much as Disney's Animal Kingdom. The animal life in the park changes frequently, with some animals moving on to other locations while new animals join the DAK family, either through births or transfers. DAK has welcomed its newest resident, an Eastern Black Rhino named Timu.

What's Happening:

This morning, Disney's Animal Kingdom announced on Instagram that a new Eastern Black Rhinoceros, named Timu, has been welcomed to the park and will be part of Kilimanjaro Safaris, so keep your eyes open.

Timu was previously a resident of the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin, but was transferred to Animal Kingdom as part of the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The program transports animals between accredited zoos in order to help with breeding for endangered animals.

Bakso, a Sumatran tiger, is set to leave Disney's Animal Kingdom soon as part of the same plan, so it appears there's been something of a trade here.

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