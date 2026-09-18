Single No More: Expedition Everest to Remove Single Rider Option
The good news is that the ride apparently has seen shorter wait times overall.
Disney's Animal Kingdom is making some changes to a popular attraction's boarding process.
What's Happening:
- Today, Walt Disney World announced that the Single Rider line for Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain will be closing.
- This queue option will no longer be available at the attraction beginning September 21.
- On that date, single rider signs at the attraction will be removed.
- The ride will also be removed from Single Rider landing pages in the app and on the website.
- As for why this change is being made, Disney says that recent testing of a new loading process has lowered the average wait time for the attraction.
- However, those updates have also made the Single Rider queue less effective than what guests have come to expect.
- Despite the Single Rider option for Expedition Everest being retired, it will continue to be offered at select other attractions with no changes at this time.
- By the way, while updates to the famous Yeti Audio-Animatronic were announced at D23, there's no news on when those might happen.
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