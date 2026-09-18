Single No More: Expedition Everest to Remove Single Rider Option

The good news is that the ride apparently has seen shorter wait times overall.

Disney's Animal Kingdom is making some changes to a popular attraction's boarding process.

What's Happening:

  • Today, Walt Disney World announced that the Single Rider line for Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain will be closing.
  • This queue option will no longer be available at the attraction beginning September 21.
  • On that date, single rider signs at the attraction will be removed.
  • The ride will also be removed from Single Rider landing pages in the app and on the website.
  • As for why this change is being made, Disney says that recent testing of a new loading process has lowered the average wait time for the attraction.
  • However, those updates have also made the Single Rider queue less effective than what guests have come to expect.
  • Despite the Single Rider option for Expedition Everest being retired, it will continue to be offered at select other attractions with no changes at this time.
  • By the way, while updates to the famous Yeti Audio-Animatronic were announced at D23, there's no news on when those might happen.

More Walt Disney World News:

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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