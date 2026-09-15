Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind's "September" Takeover Returning, And That's Not All

The 21st day of September will bring Earth, Wind, and Fire, and something new to drink.

One of the cool things about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is that it contains six different pop songs, which gives the attraction significantly more re-rideability. The bad news is that in a few days, only one song will be available on the ride. The good news is it's perfectly fitting.

What's Happening:

This morning, Walt Disney World announced on Instagram that on September 21, Earth, Wind and Fire's song "September" will play on a constant loop as part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The song specifically references "the 21st day of September" in its lyrics, making it a perfect song to hear on that day.

"September" has taken over Cosmic Rewind for the last few years, though in the first year it happened, there was no announcement ahead of time. People just happened to notice it was the only song that played.

The official announcement turns the Cosmic Rewind show building into a massive tape deck. View this post on Instagram

But wait, there's more. In addition to the song takeover, at the nearby Connections Eatery, there will be a special "September" themed beverage.

The Supernova Sip is spicy hot honey syrup, lemon juice, and edible glitter, all topped with orange cotton candy.

The drink will only be available on September 21.

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