Seth Rogen's Figment Movie Still in the Works After Four Years of Silence

Rogen also confirmed he will not voice the character.

While things have been quiet on the Figment movie, a small update from Seth Rogen gives some hope the project is still on the table.

What’s Happening:

Less than a month ago at D23, Disney Parks fans were given something they have been begging for for decades: the return of Dreamfinder in a new version of Journey Into Imagination.

Prior to this massively exciting announcement, Figment fans were feeding on the crumbs of hope given by new merchandise lines and popcorn buckets.

However, back in 2022, a bigger glimpse of possibility was given to fans by none other than Seth Rogen.

It was announced that his production company Point Grey was developing a film based on the original EPCOT attraction.

The team behind Pokemon Detective Pikachu was set to bring the film to life, but, four years later, it's been crickets.

Well, Entertainment Weekly asked Rogen the real and pressing questions during a recent interview, where he gave a little insight into the project.

Many had assumed it was possible Rogen would voice the character, but when pressed about where the film was, Rogen clarified he was only producing it.

EW continued to ask for more info surrounding the progress on the film, which prompted Rogen to say “he’d get back to” the interviewer and that he needed to “kick the tires on that one.”

It sounds like the project is still alive, but seems to be on the backburner for Rogen.

While, admittedly, four years ago the possibility of a Figment movie was exciting, I think my personal feelings fed more hope that we would get an Imagination update at some point.

Now that there is confirmation that the character will remain at EPCOT with the return of Dreamfinder, a Figment movie feels less compelling than it had before.

Who knows, maybe Figment is Disney’s next Pirates of the Caribbean!

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