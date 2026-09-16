New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots Celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at Walt Disney World
Guests can capture special Encanto and Coco-inspired photos across Walt Disney World through October 15.
Guests visiting Walt Disney World can add some extra Disney magic to their vacation photos while celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month. Disney PhotoPass has introduced a collection of special character-inspired photo opportunities available at locations across the resort through October 15.
What’s Happening:
- The seasonal offerings feature characters from Encanto and Disney and Pixar's Coco, giving guests the opportunity to capture vacation memories alongside some familiar faces through Disney PhotoPass photography.
- Among the featured Magic Shots is Bruno, who can be found with Disney PhotoPass photographers at several locations. At Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, photographers offering the Bruno Magic Shot can be found near the park entrance by the ticket windows and across from Feathered Friends in Flight!. At EPCOT, the opportunity is available near Creations Shop and just before the large planter when traveling from World Celebration toward World Showcase. The Bruno Magic Shot is also available at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- Guests looking for Hector can visit the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT, where Disney PhotoPass photographers are offering the character-inspired photo opportunity. It is also available at Disney Springs between Dockside Margaritas and the Pearl Factory Kiosk.
- Miguel from Coco is featured at three theme park locations. Guests can find the Magic Shot on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Adventureland at Magic Kingdom, in the center of World Celebration at EPCOT as guests head toward World Showcase, and on Hollywood Boulevard at Disney's Hollywood Studios near Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
- The Encanto Candle Magic Shot offers a particularly magical nighttime photo opportunity at two locations. At Magic Kingdom, guests can find it near the exit of Pirates of the Caribbean during nighttime hours, while at Disney's Hollywood Studios it is available in Animation Courtyard, also during nighttime hours. Guests can also capture the photo at the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
- Fans of Encanto can find even more character-inspired opportunities throughout EPCOT and the other Walt Disney World theme parks. Isabela is available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer on the walkway leading from CommuniCore Hall toward The Seas with Nemo & Friends.
- Antonio is featured at Disney's Animal Kingdom, with the Magic Shot available from photographers near the park entrance by the ticket windows and closest to the Tree of Life in Discovery Island.
- The Luisa Magic Shot can be found at several locations around Walt Disney World. Guests can visit the center of World Celebration at EPCOT as they head toward World Showcase, across from Feathered Friends in Flight! at Disney's Animal Kingdom, in the lobby of Disney's Wilderness Lodge, or on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.
- Finally, Mirabel is available at multiple locations, including near Creations Shop at EPCOT and just before the large planter on the route from World Celebration toward World Showcase. At Disney's Animal Kingdom, guests can find the opportunity near the park entrance by the ticket windows and across from Feathered Friends in Flight!, while Hollywood Studios guests can visit Animation Courtyard.
- With the special photo opportunities spread across multiple theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs, guests have plenty of chances to incorporate the celebration into their vacation photos. The offerings also provide fans of Encanto and Coco with a fun way to bring characters from the films into their Walt Disney World memories.
- The special Disney PhotoPass opportunities are available through October 15, coinciding with National Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, which is celebrated annually from September 15 through October 15.
- Guests should keep in mind that Disney PhotoPass offerings, photographer locations, and availability can change, so specific Magic Shots may not be available at all times.
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