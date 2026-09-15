Walt Disney World Deploying AI-Powered Trip Planning Tool Beta Test

The tool will be available to a limited number of randomly selected guests in the U.S. and Canada.
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Disney has announced a beta test for a new travel planning tool.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World is introducing a new way for guests to plan their visit and explore different vacation options.
  • Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, this new tool will soon be beta-tested, with a limited number of guests in the United States and Canada being invited to try it.
  • Those guests who are selected will see a "Guided Search - BETA" option on the Walt Disney World homepage.
  • Using this tool, guests can explore pricing and availability — even without entering specific travel dates.
  • Instead, they'll be able to search by month or even the season they'd like to visit in.
  • Guests can also elaborate with even more information about their trip.

  • From there, guests can compare options, find the best available rates, ask questions, and more.

  • AI-powered summaries will also be presented, based on information from official Disney sources.
  • At launch, this tool won't be able to do everything guests might need to complete their trip.
  • For example, it will not yet be able to make dining or Lightning Lane reservations.
  • It's also important to note that guests will be able to continue using existing booking tools as well as Walt Disney World Call Centers and travel advisors.
  • Speaking of which, if you'd like to book your Disney trip by speaking to a human who can help you find the best deals and options, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
  • You can also read more about this upcoming tool in Benji's feature.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank