Walt Disney World Deploying AI-Powered Trip Planning Tool Beta Test
The tool will be available to a limited number of randomly selected guests in the U.S. and Canada.
Disney has announced a beta test for a new travel planning tool.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World is introducing a new way for guests to plan their visit and explore different vacation options.
- Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, this new tool will soon be beta-tested, with a limited number of guests in the United States and Canada being invited to try it.
- Those guests who are selected will see a "Guided Search - BETA" option on the Walt Disney World homepage.
- Using this tool, guests can explore pricing and availability — even without entering specific travel dates.
- Instead, they'll be able to search by month or even the season they'd like to visit in.
- Guests can also elaborate with even more information about their trip.
- From there, guests can compare options, find the best available rates, ask questions, and more.
- AI-powered summaries will also be presented, based on information from official Disney sources.
- At launch, this tool won't be able to do everything guests might need to complete their trip.
- For example, it will not yet be able to make dining or Lightning Lane reservations.
- It's also important to note that guests will be able to continue using existing booking tools as well as Walt Disney World Call Centers and travel advisors.
- Speaking of which, if you'd like to book your Disney trip by speaking to a human who can help you find the best deals and options, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
- You can also read more about this upcoming tool in Benji's feature.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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