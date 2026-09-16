Lilypad from Pixar's "Toy Story 5" Is Bringing New Music to Walt Disney World's Alien Swirling Saucers

This Toy Story Land attraction is about to get a whole new soundtrack.

Visitors to Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World are about to meet a new friend, fresh off her appearance in this past summer's massive hit movie Toy Story 5: Lilypad! And she's bringing with her an all-new soundtrack for the family-friendly attraction.

What's happening:

Beginning Friday, September 25 , Lilypad from Pixar Animation Studios' smash-hit film Toy Story 5 will be bringing a new soundtrack to the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park.

, Lilypad from Pixar Animation Studios' smash-hit film Toy Story 5 will be bringing a new soundtrack to the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. The Lilypad character will have a physical presence outside of the attraction in the form of an oversized frog-shaped tablet just like moviegoers saw in Toy Story 5, and a new selection of music is coming along with her.

The lineup of tunes will includes familiar favorites from Pixar's Toy Story franchise, plus new songs (mashing up a variety of styles and genres) written specifically for Alien Swirling Saucers.

Walt Disney Imagineers worked with world-class musicians in Nashville, Tennessee to come up with this new soundtrack for the attraction, which includes reimagined versions of "You've Got a Friend in Me" (from the original 1995 Toy Story movie) "We Belong Together" (from 2010's Toy Story 3) and "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (from Toy Story 4 in 2019).

New songs will include "Pizza Planet Promo" and "Spin It Back, Lilypad" and Lilypad herself will provide entertainment, hype, and introductions between tunes that can be enjoyed by Disney's Hollywood Studios guests either on or off the ride. Don't forget to watch her screen for doodles, puzzles, and "home videos."

What they're saying:

Walt Disney Imagineering Senior Creative Producer Thomas Niederhiser: "We wanted to think about the music in a completely new way—taking beloved songs from the Toy Story films, and create catchy new original songs, that are singable, sincere and a little cheesy, as one is about Pizza Planet."

"We wanted to think about the music in a completely new way—taking beloved songs from the Toy Story films, and create catchy new original songs, that are singable, sincere and a little cheesy, as one is about Pizza Planet." Walt Disney Imagineering Senior Story Lead Geoff Line: "Collaborating with our partners at Pixar Animation Studios to write for these characters and expand their stories is just pure joy. We played with these toys as kids. Now we get to play with them as Imagineers. It doesn’t get better than that."

As a reminder, Toy Story 5 is coming to Disney+ two days earlier on Wednesday, September 23.

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