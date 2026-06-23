Toy Story Land Cast Members Celebrate Pixar and "Toy Story 5"
"I can't stop Andy from growing up. But I wouldn't miss it for the world!"
Cast Members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Toy Story Land are celebrating the legacy of Pixar’s storytelling as Toy Story 5 takes the world by storm.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Pixar storytelling and the impact its films have had on audiences and employees alike, especially as Toy Story 5 hits theaters worldwide.
- The current Walt Disney World ambassadors are helping lead the celebration, sharing ““Pixar stories have inspired magic across our parks—and in the Cast Members who bring them to life every day.”
- Cast Members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, particularly in Toy Story Land, shared personal connections to Pixar films dating back to childhood movie experiences and early theater visits.
- Cast Member Bailey Smith recounted her first childhood movie theater experience, stating “I’ve been rewatching the Toy Story movies in preparation for Toy Story 5. My favorite Pixar character is Lenny. I grew up with Pixar ever since I saw Monsters, Inc. in theaters when it came out on my second birthday. Now, I’m excited for this movie to be as iconic for my little cousins as Toy Story was for me growing up.”
- Many of these Cast Members now work in themed environments inspired by the same stories that shaped their own early memories.
- For Michelle Rodriguez, her journey as a Cast Member helps her share her favorite Pixar movie with fans around the world.
- Working in the largest of the Toy Story themed lands around the world, Rodriguez shared “Since childhood, my favorite Pixar movie has always been Toy Story 2, and my favorite character would have to be Rex. Now, as a Cast Member, my favorite things are watching kids see Slinky Dog go around the track for the first time, watching them see the life-size objects grow in size, showing them Andy’s footsteps around the backyard and making magic for them.”
- Disney says this creates a “full circle” experience, as those Cast Members help deliver similar moments of wonder for today’s park guests.
- Toy Story Land in particular is a special place to be as fans from around the world experience the newly released Toy Story 5.
- Cast Members are now helping introduce new generations of guests to Pixar characters and stories in immersive ways within Andy’s backyard-themed land.
- For Bo Larsen, that’s one of his favorite parts of working in Toy Story Land.
- Sharing his excitement for creating new memories with characters he grew up with, he said “Getting the opportunity to share the characters with this new generation is so fun… Getting to share and almost collaborate that way in the interactions is super rewarding.”
- Now is a great time to visit the Disney Parks around the world, many of which have special offers just for Toy Story 5.
- For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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