Farewell, Bakso: Beloved Sumatran Tiger to Leave Disney's Animal Kingdom This Fall
The news comes as Bakso celebrates his second birthday.
Bakso, the beloved Sumatran tiger at Disney's Animal Kingdom, recently celebrated his second birthday ahead of a move to another zoo later this fall.
What's Happening:
- The Sumatran tiger Bakso has been a part of the Maharajah Jungle Trek at Disney's Animal Kingdom for close to two years now – where guests have been able to watch him grow from a tiny cub into a confident young adult.
- Now, as Bakso celebrates his second birthday, Disney has revealed he will soon be leaving Animal Kingdom and moving to another Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoo later this fall.
- With fewer than 600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild, this move will allow Bakso to one day father his own cubs and help contribute to the future of this critically endangered species.
- His move is part of a recommendation from the AZA’s Species Survival Plan, a program that helps accredited zoos work together to care for endangered animals and support the future of their species in managed care.
- Don't worry, as Bakso is sticking around at Disney's Animal Kingdom for a while longer, so be sure to check him out on your next trip through the Maharajah Jungle Trek.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Character maquettes from Disney's upcoming film Hexed can now be found at The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Costumes, maquettes, and concept art for Carousel of Progress and Monstropolis are now on display inside Walt Disney Presents.
- Lilypad has arrived in Toy Story Land, bringing some new magic to Alien Swirling Saucers – now subtitled Lilypad's Jams.
- Celebrate 55 years of Walt Disney World with a new lineup of merchandise now available across the resort!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com