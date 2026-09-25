Photos/Video: Lilypad Brings New Jams to Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney's Hollywood Studios

And yes, Taylor's song is included!

Lilypad has arrived in Toy Story Land, bringing some new magic to Alien Swirling Saucers – now subtitled Lilypad's Jams. Let's see just how the attraction has changed, with new musical tracks, interactive fun from Lilypad, and more.

What's Happening:

Lilypad from Pixar Animation Studios' smash-hit film Toy Story 5 has brought a new soundtrack to Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney's Hollywood Studios, specifically 10 new songs ranging from Toy Story classics like "You've Got a Friend in Me" to original compositions like "Spin It Back, Lilypad."

The full lineup of songs featured in the updated attraction are as follows: "You've Got a Friend in Me" " Hay Un Amigo En Mi" "We Belong Together" "I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away" "I Knew It, I Knew You" "Partysaurus Rex Anthem" "Spin It Back, Lilypad" "Pizza Planet Promo" "Buzz Beats!"



What's more, Lilypad herself will provide entertainment, hype, and introductions between tunes that can be enjoyed by Disney's Hollywood Studios guests either on or off the ride.

That's because a new Lilypad has been installed in front of the attraction, highly detailed to look like a massive toy – but, just like her character in the film, Lilypad features a screen that will add even more fun to Alien Swirling Saucers.

When the attraction is running, Lilypad will display a vinyl featuring various different characters and iconograpy, representing each song.

Between cycles, Lilypad will display a variety of fun things – from text messages to pictures, puzzles and even greetings in various languages.

The marquee for the attraction has also been updated to include "Lilypad's Jams," resembling a giant friendship bracelet.

Check out these fun changes to Alien Swirling Saucers for yourself on your next visit to Disney's Hollywood Studios!

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