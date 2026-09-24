Walt Disney World's Luggage Transfer Service Adds New Airline

The service has slowly been adding airports and resorts since launch.

Of all the things that have changed at Walt Disney World in the past few years, one of the most disappointing was the end of the Disney Magical Express. A Disney World vacation almost started as soon as you arrived in Orlando, with many of the logistical issues of getting to your resort already handled. Luckily, some of those services have been on the way back, and now they're expanding even more.

What's Happening:

In early 2025, Walt Disney World launched an airport Luggage Transfer Service. This lets guests who register for the service put special tags on their checked luggage and have those bags delivered directly to their Walt Disney World resort hotel without picking them up at the airport.

The program only worked with guests flying on a few airlines and going to particular hotels, but the service has been slowly expanding both sides of the equation.

Today, JetBlue was added to the service, making it the fourth airline involved in the program. The complete list of participating airlines is now: American Airlines Southwest Airlines United Airlines JetBlue

Guests flying into MCO on any of these airlines may use the Luggage Transfer Service, assuming they are staying at the following resorts: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Guests may register for the service between 30 days and 24 hours before their flight. Special luggage tags will be mailed to guests who register more than seven days in advance.

Guests who use the service will not need to pick up their bags at the airport when flying to Orlando, and can pick them up at their resort's bell desk a few hours after their flight.

On the return trip, guests simply need to deliver their bags to the bell desk at least four hours before departure, and then they won't need to touch them until arriving at their home airport.

The slow expansion of both airlines and hotels offering the service implies that everything is working as intended. Hopefully we'll continue to see airlines and resorts added until all Disney World resorts and all major airlines are part of the service.

More Walt Disney World News: