Photos: Cheers for Cheese Exhibit Now Open at Communicore Hall During EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

So much cheese, so little time.

While the 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival has been underway for several weeks, the event has added an important additional element... more cheese! Specifically, a Cheers for Cheese exhibit (and accompanying food items) at CommuniCore Hall.

While you can purchase unique Food & Wine Festival food items at CommuiCore Hall, the real eye-catching element is the exhibit filling the space.

You can find out all sorts of info about the history of cheese here, including how it eventually became a staple across the world, America included.

Remember kids, know your cheestory, because there will be a test!

An interactive element is the Cheese of the Day board, where you can help decide which cheese reigns supreme (...for now).

Another board lets you hone in on all the delectable cheese dishes available across EPCOT during Food & Wine.

While two other boards center on the source of cheese, good ol' milk.

And you can learn more about specific cheeses on the Spin the Wheel board.

Plus, plan your next cheesy party platter with this Perfect Pairings board.

And of course, before you leave CommuniCore Hall, you can actually buy some of the cheese-based food available there currently (curd-edly?) as part of the Food & Wine Festival.

As someone who's only chance to visit this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival was in late August, I'm sorry to have missed out on this section, as it's one of several elements -- including more marketplace food booths still on the way -- that have a staggered opening.

While this year's festival ends on November 21, 2026, the Cheers to Cheese exhibit closes earlier, on November 8, so be sure to make your whey there while you can.