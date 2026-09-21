Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Series Returns To The Edison for the Holidays

Learn how to mix a drink like The Edison

The Edison at Disney Springs is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a cocktail. The mixologists there can create basically anything you can think of. If, however, you've ever wanted to learn how to mix cocktails like The Edison yourself, you're in luck.

What's Happening:

The Edison has announced the return this fall of the Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Series.

Each class gives attendees a chance to step behind the bar and learn about the art of mixology with The Edison's experts.

Each class covers a different category of cocktail. There are also specially holiday inspired classes for Halloween and Christmas.

The list of classes includes: October 3: American Single Malt, a Guided Tasting October 17: The Juniper Journey October 31: Shaken, Not Scared November 14: The Best Cocktails You've Never Heard of November 28: TLC (Tea Leaves & Cocktails) December 12: Sipping Spirits & Spreading Cheer December 26 & 27: Dreaming of a White Sand Christmas

Each class is $120 per person for a two-hour session starting at 1 pm.

Each class is limited to 10 people, so reservations are encouraged.

With its creative menu of both food and drink, its 1920s-style atmosphere, and live entertainment, The Edison is a unique location at Disney Springs and one that should be experienced.

You can book your class here.

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