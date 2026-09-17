Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life Tickets Now On Sale for 2027 Dates at Disney Springs

Enjoy this magical show at Walt Disney World!

Guests visiting Walt Disney World during the first half of 2027 can now purchase tickets to enjoy the dazzling Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life show at Disney Springs. See below for more information.

What's happening:

  • Tickets are now on sale for Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life performances in the first half of 2027.
  • This show takes place in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Florida, and first opened in 2021.
  • Performances take place twice a day, five days a week-- Wednesdays through Sundays. Showtimes are 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM Wednesdays through Saturdays, and matinees are 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM on Sundays.
  • The Page to Stage Signature Experience will continue to be available five nights per week following the second performance each day, offering guests "an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the show, including a backstage tour and an artist meet-and-greet, in addition to premium show seating, collectible merchandise and more."
  • General admission tickets and Page to Stage Experience tickets are available now for performances through the end of June 2027 via Cirque du Soleil's official website.

  • The official synopsis of Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life is as follows: "The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists."

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino