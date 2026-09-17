Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life Tickets Now On Sale for 2027 Dates at Disney Springs
Enjoy this magical show at Walt Disney World!
Guests visiting Walt Disney World during the first half of 2027 can now purchase tickets to enjoy the dazzling Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life show at Disney Springs. See below for more information.
What's happening:
- Tickets are now on sale for Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life performances in the first half of 2027.
- This show takes place in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Florida, and first opened in 2021.
- Performances take place twice a day, five days a week-- Wednesdays through Sundays. Showtimes are 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM Wednesdays through Saturdays, and matinees are 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM on Sundays.
- The Page to Stage Signature Experience will continue to be available five nights per week following the second performance each day, offering guests "an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the show, including a backstage tour and an artist meet-and-greet, in addition to premium show seating, collectible merchandise and more."
- General admission tickets and Page to Stage Experience tickets are available now for performances through the end of June 2027 via Cirque du Soleil's official website.
- The official synopsis of Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life is as follows: "The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists."
More Walt Disney World News:
- Lilypad from Toy Story 5 is bringing a new soundtrack to the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land.
- Meet the new pianist who is entertaining guests at Casey's Corner in the Magic Kingdom.
- Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots are currently celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.
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