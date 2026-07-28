Florida Residents Can Enjoy Special Savings at Cirque Du Soleil's "Drawn to Life"

Available for purchase now through September 20, this offer makes it the perfect time for Florida Residents to discover or rediscover this show that blends iconic Disney stories and characters with Cirque du Soleil’s dazzling acrobatics, choreography and live music.

Tickets can be purchased at

or at the

box office at Disney Springs.

has been inspiring and delighting audiences at Disney Springs West Side. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling.