Florida Residents Can Enjoy Special Savings at Cirque Du Soleil's "Drawn to Life"
The offer lasts through the summer
Florida Residents can now enjoy special savings on tickets to the signature Cirque Du Soleil show located at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Cirque Du Soleil and Walt Disney World have announced a special discounted ticket offer Florida residents this summer, so that they can enjoy the unique show only offered at Disney Springs, Drawn to Life.
- For a limited time, residents can enjoy savings of up to 25% off adult ticket prices.
Available for purchase now through September 20, this offer makes it the perfect time for Florida Residents to discover or rediscover this show that blends iconic Disney stories and characters with Cirque du Soleil’s dazzling acrobatics, choreography and live music.
Tickets can be purchased at the official site or at the Drawn to Life box office at Disney Springs.
Since 2021, Drawn to Life has been inspiring and delighting audiences at Disney Springs West Side. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling.
- The show shares joy as it celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and new animation created by Disney Animation artists.
Specifics:
- The Florida Resident offer is valid for purchases made now through September 20, 2026 for performances of Drawn to Life now through September 27, 2026.
- The offer is subject to availability and blockout dates, and valid for seat categories 5-9 inclusive.
- The offer is open to guests who possess a valid proof of Florida residency, with a limit of nine (9) tickets per transaction per guest. Available on Adult (age 13+) priced tickets only.
The Show:
- A groundbreaking creative collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney, Drawn to Life transports guests into the world of Disney Animation in Cirque du Soleil's signature style.
- The show is exclusive to Walt Disney World, located in the West Side district of Disney Springs, and entertains guests young and old, while bringing timeless Disney stories to life in an unforgettable way.
- The show follows Julie, a courageous and determined girl, who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece.
- Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories.
- Through the journey, she will learn to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.
- To visit Walt Disney World to see the show for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com