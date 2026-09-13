Dollywood, Legoland Take Home 2026 Golden Ticket Awards

The 2027 Golden Ticket awards for amusement and theme parks and attractions have been revealed. While many of the awards went to the same places they have for years, there were more than a few surprises.

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Amusement Today selects the Golden Ticket Awards every year, given to the best amusement and theme parks and attractions.

Dollywood was one of the big winners at this year's awards. The park took home the prizes for: Most Beautiful Park Best Family Coaster (Big Bear Mountain) Best Guest Experience Best Kids Area (Wildwood Grove)

Another big winner was Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Best Water Park Ride (Mammoth) Best Wooden Coaster (The Voyage) Best Water Park The Best Water Park win for Splashin' Safari is somewhat surprising. Last year, the prize went to Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort. Prior to Volcano Bay's win, the award had gone to the Texas water park Schlitterbahn, which had won the award for 26 consecutive years.

Last year, Epic Universe won several awards, mostly among the prizes for "New" attractions. it obviously wasn't eligible for those this time around, but Monsters Unchained: the Frankenstein Experiment did take the award for Best Dark Ride for the second year in a row.

Disney Parks were shut out for the second year in a row. However, Walt Disney World itself wasn't left out, as the new Level99 location at Disney Springs took the Award for Standout Family Entertainment Center

The other significant theme park win for the year went to Legoland, in both California and Florida, as the new Galacticoaster won the award for Best New Theme Concept.

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