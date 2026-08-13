The All-New Galacticoaster Gets Some Customizable Halloween Upgrades at LEGOLAND California
This is all part of the resort's annual Brick-or-Treat event!
Even though the new Galacticoaster only recently opened, LEGOLAND California Resort is already adding some spooky magic to the attraction for its first Halloween season.
What's Happening:
- Just in time for Brick-or-Treat, the stratosphere is getting a makeover with new Halloween-themed custom spaceship elements coming to the new Galacticoaster.
- Available throughout the fall season from September 19 through November 1, 2026, the all-new Halloween Spaceship will transform Galacticoaster with 356 Halloween and fall-themed LEGO elements, giving families a fresh way to experience the high-speed coaster while celebrating the season.
- Prior to boarding their spaceship, guests get to design custom LEGO elements for their spaceship (similar to the old version of Test Track at EPCOT) – resulting in more than 625 unique spacecraft combinations.
- For Halloween, these customization elements get a spooky seasonal upgrade, allowing families to select festive new designs before soaring off in their one-of-a-kind spacecraft for a Halloween flight through LEGO Galaxy.
- Specifically, the new customizable elements are:
- A Monster Fighters-inspired design with a galactic twist: Inspired by the LEGO Monster Fighters theme, the vehicle features a festive design with a galactic color scheme. Keep an eye on the back of the ship for a fun ghostly BOO!
- A classic roadster-inspired front end: The nose of the ship is reminiscent of a classic roadster with an exposed engine, featuring six bone elements which is a nod to the same elements that appeared on the 2012 LEGO Lord Vampyre’s Hearse set.
- A mischievious hood ornament: No Halloween-themed vehicle would be complete without an iconic hood ornament. In this case, it’s a Jack-O-Lantern! While the LEGO element is now commonly found in Halloween-themed sets, it was first introduced in 2015 as the Headless Horseman’s head in the LEGO Scooby-Doo line.
- Even more Halloween fun can be found at LEGOLAND California during Brick-or-Treat, including the all-new Brick-or-Treat Street.
- For more on Galacticoaster, be sure to check out our coverage from the opening of the same attraction at LEGOLAND Florida.
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