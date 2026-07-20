LEGOLAND California Expands Brick or Treat with All-New Brick or Treat Street for Halloween 2026

Families can explore six interactive LEGO Monster homes, meet new characters, enjoy returning shows, and experience the biggest Brick or Treat celebration yet.

Halloween is getting even bigger at LEGOLAND California Resort. This fall, families will discover an entirely new way to celebrate the spooky season as the resort expands its popular Brick or Treat event with the debut of Brick or Treat Street, an immersive, interactive neighborhood packed with LEGO-inspired Halloween fun, trick-or-treating, and playful surprises around every corner.

What’s Happening:

Returning on select dates from September 19 through November 1, Brick or Treat transforms LEGOLAND California into a festive "mischief town" designed especially for younger Halloween fans. This year's celebration introduces one of the event's biggest additions yet, giving families six themed homes to explore, each inspired by beloved LEGO Monster minifigures.

The all-new Brick or Treat Street invites guests to knock on doors, interact with colorful characters, collect candy, and uncover surprises hidden inside six life-sized LEGO Monster homes.

At the Wacky Witch's Cottage, magical mishaps have taken over, with runaway frogs, colorful potions, and playful spells creating a delightfully chaotic experience. Nearby, Wolf Guy's Cabin invites guests to witness his hilarious full moon transformation before letting out their loudest howl.

Those brave enough can visit Spider Lady's Castle, where mysterious doors hide creepy textures and furry surprises. At the same time, Mummy's Throne Room dares visitors to awaken an ancient curse with an unexpected comedic twist.

Nature takes over at Plant Monster's Greenhouse, where oversized vines, floating spores, and animated plants react as guests get a little too close. Finally, families can stop by Scarecrow's Barn, striking their funniest scare pose to help the friendly Scarecrow frighten away his mischievous feathered companion before collecting a LEGO brick for the next adventure.

Adding even more excitement to the neighborhood are two brand-new LEGO Costume Characters making their Brick or Treat debut this year: LEGO Skeleton Guy and LEGO Wacky Witch, who will greet guests throughout the event.

As the sun goes down, Brick or Treat Street transforms with an all-new interactive Halloween light trail featuring glowing effects, playful tricks, and dazzling displays designed to immerse families in the festive atmosphere.

While Brick or Treat Street headlines this year's celebration, plenty of returning favorites are also back across the park.

Guests can once again enjoy live entertainment including Zombie Cheer Crew, Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Wolf Guy, and The Monster Rock Off, while Dino Valley becomes home to the Prehistoric Pumpkin Patch, where LEGO T-Rex Guy hosts a dinosaur-sized autumn celebration complete with sweet treats and LEGO pumpkin building activities.

Several attractions also receive seasonal overlays for the event. The Dragon Coaster transforms into a Halloween party complete with festive décor, while the Driving Schools become the Department of Monstrous Vehicles, giving young drivers a spooky new experience behind the wheel.

LEGO Monsters including Monster Rocker, Tiger Woman, and Mummy will also be available throughout the park for meet-and-greets.

Families can continue the fun by catching The Great Monster Chase 4D Movie, an action-packed Halloween adventure featuring LEGO Monsters racing through an interactive 4D experience complete with special effects.

Making its return this year is the resort's impressive LEGO Halloween Tree, a towering 17-foot display constructed from more than 680,000 LEGO bricks. Decorated with glowing lights, playful pumpkins, ghosts, and cobwebs, it remains one of Brick or Treat's most popular photo opportunities.

Guests will also find hands-on LEGO building activities, costume contests, themed treats, and festive surprises throughout the park.

Families looking to extend the celebration can book the Ultimate Halloween Sleepover at either the LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Castle Hotel. Overnight guests can enjoy exclusive entertainment, nightly Brick Boo-gie dance parties, and convenient access to the park during the event.

To make the celebration even more accessible, LEGOLAND California is offering a limited-time promotion on select Brick or Treat dates, with admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park starting as low as $39 each, plus free admission to SEA LIFE Aquarium.

Brick or Treat takes place on the following dates: September: 19, 26 October: 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31 November: 1

Even more announcements about Brick or Treat 2026 are expected in the coming months, making this year's Halloween celebration one of the resort's most ambitious seasonal events yet.

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