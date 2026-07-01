LEGO Pokémon to Headline LEGO Festival 2026 at LEGOLAND Florida

Families can experience LEGO Pokémon weeks before the sets launch, featuring interactive Trainer challenges, giant Pikachu photo opportunities, and hands-on SMART Play activities during LEGO Festival 2026.

Pokémon Trainers, your next adventure isn't on a handheld console, it's at LEGOLAND! This summer, families visiting LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be among the first in the world to experience LEGO Pokémon in an entirely new way before the toy line officially launches.

What’s Happening:

The worlds of LEGO and Pokémon are officially coming together in a major way at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Beginning July 20, the park's annual LEGO Festival will debut an all-new LEGO Pokémon Play Zone, giving guests an exclusive first look at the upcoming LEGO Pokémon SMART Play system weeks before the sets arrive on store shelves in August.

Featuring interactive training challenges, giant LEGO Pokémon models, hands-on building activities, and the chance to experience the new SMART Play technology in action, this year's LEGO Festival promises to be the biggest celebration of brick-built play yet.

Running from July 20 through August 16, 2026, LEGO Festival transforms LEGOLAND Florida Resort into a park-wide celebration of creativity, music, imagination, and interactive play.

This year's biggest addition is undoubtedly the LEGO Pokémon Play Zone, where aspiring Trainers can embark on their own Pokémon journey.

Rather than simply displaying the upcoming sets, LEGOLAND has created an immersive experience that allows guests to interact with Pokémon through the brand-new LEGO Pokémon SMART Play system, bringing physical play and digital-style interactivity together without requiring a screen.

Perhaps the biggest draw of this year's festival is the opportunity to see—and play with—the new LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets before they officially launch at retail this August.

The SMART Play system is designed to make traditional LEGO building more interactive by encouraging ongoing play, creativity, movement, and social experiences long after construction is complete.

Inside the LEGO Pokémon: Trainer Center, guests will learn how to bond with their Pokémon, nurture their Pokémon, train for battle, and take part in brick-built Pokémon battles.

The experience introduces families to the mechanics behind SMART Play while allowing favorite Pokémon to seemingly come alive through interactive activities built directly into the experience.

The Play Zone is designed as a complete Pokémon Trainer journey. Guests will enter themed activity areas where they'll care for and train one of five featured Pokémon through several hands-on challenges.

In the Nurture Area, Trainers can build their Pokémon a snack before placing it on a SMART-enabled activity table to discover how their Pokémon reacts.

Additional activities include: Building and displaying a LEGO Poké Ball Interactive Pokémon training stations Brick-built battle experiences Hands-on creative building opportunities Photo opportunities with a giant LEGO Pikachu model debuting during the festival

The experience blends imaginative storytelling with classic LEGO creativity while remaining completely screen-free.

Brian Bacica, Park President of LEGOLAND Florida Resort, says the new experience is all about bringing families together.

"LEGO Pokémon brings an exciting new way for families to play together at this year's LEGO Festival. Whether you're a lifelong Pokémon fan or discovering it for the first time, families can build and share unforgettable moments together through hands-on experiences."

The debut also marks one of the first major public showcases of the LEGO Group's new SMART Play platform, which emphasizes active, creative, and social play over screen-based entertainment.

LEGO Festival takes place July 20 through August 16, 2026, and is included with regular admission to LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

In addition to Florida, the LEGO Pokémon Play Zone will also appear at LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort, LEGOLAND New York Resort, and LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

For Pokémon fans eagerly awaiting the August launch of LEGO Pokémon sets, the festival offers a rare opportunity to experience the new line weeks before it reaches store shelves.

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