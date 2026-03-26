Stay One Night, Get LEGOLAND Florida Admission All Year

Guests looking for a stay at LEGOLAND Florida can stay one night and get a Gold Annual Pass to keep visiting the parks and other Central Florida attractions all year.

What's Happening:

An incredible new offer has been introduced by LEGOLAND Florida, giving guests a Gold Annual Pass when staying overnight at the LEGOLAND Florida Resort Hotels.

Families looking to get more value this spring and summer can now turn a single overnight stay into a full year of fun at LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Starting at $230 per person, per night, guests who book a hotel package between now and April 15, 2026 will receive a Gold Annual Pass for each member of their party, unlocking unlimited vi sits to Merlin Entertainments attractions across Central Florida for an entire year.

The dates of stay for the package are April 12 – June 25, 2026, and each guest registered on the reservation receives the Gold Annual Pass.

Guests can take advantage of immediate pass activation to experience LEGOLAND Florida’s newest themed zone, the LEGO Galaxy featuring Galacticoaster, a first-of-its-kind indoor roller coaster that launches families on an interstellar LEGO adventure.

The Gold Annual Pass extends beyond LEGOLAND Florida Resort, offering access to all of Merlin Entertainments attractions in Florida, including: LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park

LEGOLAND Water Park

PEPPA PIG Theme Park Florida

SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium

The Orlando Eye

Madame Tussauds Orlando

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

This offer is valid for stays from April 12 through June 25, 2026, with no blockout dates. Guests can activate their Annual Pass upon booking and begin visiting right away, even ahead of their hotel stay.

In addition to unlimited access, the Gold Annual Pass includes Bring-a-Friend tickets, exclusive discounts, and access to seasonal events throughout the year including LEGO NINJAGO Weekends, LEGO Festival, Red, White & BOOM!, Brick-or-Treat, Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort and Kids’ New Year’s Eve.

Just steps away from the entrance, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel are designed as extensions of the park experience, featuring fully themed rooms, interactive LEGO elements, and immersive family entertainment.

A more laid-back, outdoor-inspired stay can be found at the LEGOLAND Beach Retreat, which offers colorful beach-themed bungalows, spacious accommodations, and a relaxed atmosphere just a short shuttle ride from the park.