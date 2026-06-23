Red, White & BOOM! Returns: Celebrate America's 250th in Style at LEGOLAND Florida
LEGOLAND Florida's biggest 4th of July celebration yet naturally falls on America's semiquincentennial.
As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, LEGOLAND Florida Resort will get in on the action with an unforgettable one-night patriotic celebration: Red, White & BOOM!
What's Happening:
- Red, White & BOOM! is back at LEGOLAND Florida for one unforgettable night on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as families celebrate America’s 250th birthday with patriotic fun, hands-on LEGO activities, live entertainment, and a bigger-than-ever fireworks spectacular.
- Guests can enjoy extended park hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. while taking part in family-friendly activities throughout the day, including:
- an American Flag LEGO Build where guests can help create a patriotic LEGO display
- character meet-and-greets
- a DJ dance party
- special entertainment leading up to the night’s grand finale
- Said grand finale will mark LEGOLAND Florida's biggest Red, White & BOOM! 4th of July fireworks show yet, having been extended to a 12-minute show over Lake Eloise, delivering more dazzling bursts, breathtaking moments and LEGO inspired fun than ever before.
- Guests will once again receive special viewing glasses that transform every burst into colorful LEGO brick shapes, making the fireworks experience uniquely LEGOLAND.
- Families can upgrade their experience with the VIP Fireworks Seating Package, which includes reserved seating, a bottled water, VIP lanyard, and Pop Badge keepsake.
- The VIP experience is available for $30 plus tax and is limited to 120 guests, so advance purchase is recommended.
Even More Summer Fun at LEGOLAND Florida:
- Guests visiting during the holiday weekend can also experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience, available exclusively at LEGOLAND Florida Resort through July 19.
- The limited-time experience features exclusive LEGO models, interactive activities, themed photo opportunities, and hands-on building experiences inspired by the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
- Beginning July 1, hotel guests at Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel, along with Elite Annual Passholders will receive exclusive 30 minutes early access to SEA LIFE Aquarium, the LEGO Shop, The LEGOLAND Coffee Co., and more.
- The LEGO Festival is returning for its second annual event from July 30 through August 16, featuring five interactive zones across the park to spark endless imagination.
- The all-new Galacticoaster opened back in February, an out of this world family thrill coaster launching families through space.
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