F1 and LEGO Team Up for LEGO Festival Headlining Experience at LEGOLAND Florida
This marks the first big IP experience revealed for the festival
As we get closer to the LEGO Festival at LEGOLAND Florida, we're learning of the first big IP partnership that will headline the event in the brand new Thrill Zone during the festival.
What's Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort is bringing the excitement of race day to families this summer with the debut of LEGO F1 as the headline experience inside the all-new Thrill Zone during LEGO Festival 2026, running July 20 through August 16.
- F1 happens to be the first major IP partner to be announced for this year's festival lineup.
- Families will race against the clock to complete the fastest LEGO F1 pit stop tire change in the Brick Stop Challenge, working together to test their teamwork as an official pit crew around a LEGO F1 car.
- Shifting gears and bringing a whole new vibe to the pit lane is the Pit Lane Hype Show. This live, beat-driven drum and percussion experience is performed using only tools and snapping bricks, capturing the pulse of a race weekend and creating an unmissable family dance-along moment.
- For those who want to raise the competitive stakes, there’s also a chance to become race engineers for the day. Kids and grown-ups alike can design, build and race their own LEGO F1 brick vehicles, testing ideas to see if they can find that extra bit of speed for race day victory.
- The Thrill Zone also shines a spotlight on F1 ACADEMY, a junior racing championship created to inspire the next generation of female talent, helping more girls see themselves in the world of motorsports and connect with F1 in a meaningful and empowering way.
What They're Saying:
- Brian Bacica, Vice President, LEGOLAND Florida Resort: “LEGO Festival is built for kids and powered by play. It’s a limited-time experience where creativity takes the lead and imaginations run wild. With LEGO F1 headlining our new Thrill Zone, families can drive into the excitement of race day through this first-of-its-kind pit stop challenge. It’s fast, colorful and packed with feel-good fun for everyone from start to finish.”
The Festival:
- LEGO Festival is built for kids to take the lead and designed to spark creativity, fuel imaginations and bring families together through interactive experiences.
- Taking center stage in the new Thrill Zone, the LEGO® F1® experience will headline the fun.
- Alongside the brand new Thrill Zone, guests will find the Music Zone, Creative Zone, and Chill-Out Zones, alongside another brand new zone - the Play Zone.
- The LEGO Festival takes place from July 20 to August 16, 2026, transforming LEGOLAND Florida into a full celebration of imagination.
- The festival will also be taking place at LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND New York, LEGOLAND Shanghai, and LEGOLAND Windsor, making it a truly global event.
- The festival is included with regular park admission and annual passes.
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