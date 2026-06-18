F1 and LEGO Team Up for LEGO Festival Headlining Experience at LEGOLAND Florida

As we get closer to the LEGO Festival at LEGOLAND Florida, we're learning of the first big IP partnership that will headline the event in the brand new Thrill Zone during the festival.

What's Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is bringing the excitement of race day to families this summer with the debut of LEGO F1 as the headline experience inside the all-new Thrill Zone during LEGO Festival 2026, running July 20 through August 16.

F1 happens to be the first major IP partner to be announced for this year's festival lineup.

Families will race against the clock to complete the fastest LEGO F1 pit stop tire change in the Brick Stop Challenge, working together to test their teamwork as an official pit crew around a LEGO F1 car.

Shifting gears and bringing a whole new vibe to the pit lane is the Pit Lane Hype Show. This live, beat-driven drum and percussion experience is performed using only tools and snapping bricks, capturing the pulse of a race weekend and creating an unmissable family dance-along moment.

For those who want to raise the competitive stakes, there’s also a chance to become race engineers for the day. Kids and grown-ups alike can design, build and race their own LEGO F1 brick vehicles, testing ideas to see if they can find that extra bit of speed for race day victory.