LEGOLAND California Transforms World's Largest LEGO Stadium for Summer Soccer Celebration

As soccer fans around the world turn their attention to one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, LEGOLAND California Resort is joining the celebration in true LEGO fashion. The Carlsbad theme park has transformed its iconic LEGO SoFi Stadium in MINILAND USA into a soccer-filled spectacle, complete with brick-built players, match-day details, and even a miniature showdown between the U.S. Men's National Team and Paraguay.

What’s Happening:

The limited-time transformation serves as a kickoff to a summer packed with soccer-themed experiences at the resort, giving families a chance to celebrate the global game while exploring one of LEGOLAND California's most impressive attractions.

The LEGO SoFi Stadium has long been a centerpiece of MINILAND USA, but the model has now received a special soccer makeover designed to capture the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026. Guests visiting the attraction this summer will notice thousands of new LEGO elements added throughout the display, turning the already impressive replica into a bustling match-day environment.

The model itself is a remarkable feat of LEGO engineering. Measuring more than 30 feet long, 15 feet wide, and standing over four feet tall, it holds the distinction of being the largest LEGO stadium in the world. A team of 25 Master Model Builders originally spent more than 6,000 hours constructing the replica using over 500,000 LEGO bricks.

For the soccer-themed transformation, LEGOLAND builders added another 15,000 LEGO bricks to the display. Two additional builders joined the project, spending 15 hours bringing the soccer-inspired vision to life. The result is a vibrant recreation of a major international soccer event, packed with tiny details that reward guests who take a closer look.

The updated display arrives as excitement continues to build around FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted across North America and feature matches at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. By incorporating the global tournament atmosphere into MINILAND USA, LEGOLAND California is giving guests a unique way to celebrate the sport while enjoying the creativity and imagination that define the resort.

The soccer fun extends beyond MINILAND USA. From June 11 through July 19, LEGOLAND California will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience, an all-new event designed exclusively for LEGOLAND Resorts. The seasonal offering transforms the resort into a family-friendly soccer celebration featuring interactive games, LEGO-themed challenges, and hands-on activities inspired by the world's most popular sport.

Families can test their skills against a LEGO Minifigure goalkeeper, participate in Spot Shot and Super Squad challenges, and enjoy a variety of soccer-themed experiences created specifically for younger fans. The event combines physical play with LEGO creativity, encouraging children to get active while immersing themselves in the excitement of the tournament season.

One of the biggest benefits for guests is that both the LEGO SoFi Stadium transformation and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience are included with regular admission to LEGOLAND California Resort, allowing families to enjoy the seasonal offerings without purchasing a separate event ticket.

For guests looking to extend their stay, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel continue to offer fully themed accommodations located just steps from the park entrance. Visitors can enjoy complimentary daily hot breakfast, nightly children's entertainment, and immersive guest rooms, including the recently introduced LEGO City-themed rooms.

The resort is also offering a limited-time Annual Pass promotion, allowing guests to save up to $100 on select passes. The offer provides an opportunity for families to enjoy not only the soccer celebration but also the resort's year-round attractions, seasonal events, and entertainment offerings.

As the world's attention turns toward soccer this summer, LEGOLAND California has found a uniquely brick-built way to join the festivities. Between the world's largest LEGO stadium, thousands of newly added soccer-themed details, and an entire FIFA-inspired event experience, the resort is giving families another reason to visit during one of the most exciting seasons in sports.

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