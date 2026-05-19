Licensing Expo 2026: "Bluey" Expands Beyond the Screen with Global Experiences, Products, and Partnerships

From Disney Parks to global collaborations, Bluey continues to grow into a cross-generational phenomenon

What started as a simple animated series about a playful blue heeler has become something much bigger, Bluey is now a global phenomenon, shaping how families connect, play, and spend time together.

What’s Happening:

At Licensing Expo 2026, BBC Studios pulled back the curtain on the next evolution of Bluey, revealing an expansive slate of experiences, products, and partnerships designed to meet audiences far beyond the screen.

With more than 45 billion minutes viewed and its status as the most-streamed title in the U.S. for two consecutive years, Bluey isn’t just popular; it’s become a cultural touchstone. But for the team behind it, the mission has never been about viewership alone. It’s about creating moments that feel as meaningful and memorable as the episodes themselves.

That philosophy is driving a landmark year for live experiences. Through a growing partnership with The Walt Disney Company, Bluey has officially stepped into Disney Parks and experiences worldwide.

At Disneyland Resort, families can now experience Bluey’s Best Day Ever!, while Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park is set to debut Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station.

On the high seas, Disney Cruise Line has already welcomed Bluey and Bingo aboard select sailings, blending character interactions with dance parties and immersive entertainment.

Across the globe, the momentum continues. The first-ever Bluey roller coaster, Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies!, has already made waves at Alton Towers Resort, while LEGOLAND Japan introduces fans to LEGO versions of the beloved characters.

Meanwhile, Bluey’s Big Play has evolved into a theatrical powerhouse, with thousands of performances and millions of attendees, even expanding to streaming on Disney+.

That same global expansion is unfolding across digital platforms. New minisodes are arriving on Disney+, while the award-winning Bluey Book Reads series continues to grow with international editions.

The show’s reach is also expanding geographically, with major premieres in China and Japan, including a high-profile debut at the iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing.

At home, Bluey is becoming part of everyday life. Moose Toys is rolling out its most ambitious playsets yet, while LEGO continues to expand its Bluey lineup with new sets launching globally.

Classic brands are also joining the fun! Hasbro is extending its partnership with co-branded games, and CATAN is bringing Bluey into the world of tabletop gaming for the first time.

Even the kitchen and daily routine are getting the Bluey treatment. Collaborations with brands like Kellogg’s, Heinz, and Annie’s are transforming everyday meals into playful, family-centered moments, while lifestyle partnerships from footwear with Havaianas to eyewear with Specsavers extend the brand into daily life.

Perhaps most impressively, Bluey’s audience continues to grow beyond its preschool roots. With half of its viewers aged 12 and up, the franchise is successfully bridging generations, a rare feat in modern entertainment.

That cross-generational appeal is fueling a growing presence in gaming, from collaborations with Minecraft to new releases like Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen and upcoming titles across platforms, including Apple Arcade.

All of this momentum is building toward a major milestone: Bluey’s first feature film, set to arrive in theaters worldwide in 2027 under the Disney banner.

It’s a defining moment that cements the series’ evolution from a beloved show into a full-fledged global franchise.

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