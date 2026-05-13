Bluey Arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom with Special Disney PhotoPass Magic
There are a few different shots that you might end up with!
As Bluey gets ready to arrive at Walt Disney World, we're learning more about the fun that guests can expect to find at Disney's Animal Kingdom, including some special magic from Disney PhotoPass photographers.
What's Happening:
- We're learning more about the arrival of the cultural phenomenon, Bluey, and her arrival with her family at Disney's Animal Kingdom later this month.
- As part of the fun, not only can guests head over to the Wildlife Express for a ride out to Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station, fun Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots will also be found throughout the park.
- At the entrance to Disney's Animal Kingdom and alongside the Discovery River between Africa and Asia, Disney PhotoPass photographers will be staged for these photos.
- A few different Magic Shots have been revealed - one that will feature an appearance from the Grannies, a round of Keepy Uppy with a butterfly, and Dance Mode.
- The Magic Shots will be available starting on May 26 as Bluey arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Bluey at Walt Disney World:
- Arriving on May 26 and staying beyond Cool Kids' Summer, guest will be able to play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station as part of Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station
- To get there, guests will have to take the Wildlife Express train from the village of Harambe in the park's Africa section, taking their journey to Conservation Station - which we also learned will require a Virtual Queue to access.
- In Conservation Station, guests can play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo in activities that have a fun animal twist - like Butterfly Keepy Uppy.
- Elsewhere, guests will also be able to meet with animal friends from Bluey and Bingo's native homeland of Australia at Jumping Junction.
- Special food, drinks, and merchandise will also appear throughout Disney's Animal Kingdom as part of the Bluey fun.
- If you'd like to check out all the Cool Kids' Summer Fun at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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