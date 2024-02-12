New YouTube Series “Bluey Book Reads” Debuts with Celebrity Guests

Some of Bluey’s famous friends are joining up with the pup for storytime.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Bluey Book Reads is coming to the series’ YouTube channel.

Book Reads is coming to the series’ YouTube channel. Celebrities will take part in this digital series reading stories about Bluey and their family.

The release schedule for the episodes is: Feb. 12 – Kylie and Dannii Minogue – “Mini Bluey” Feb. 26 – Bindi Irwin – “The Creek” March 11 – Tom Daley – “Barky Boats” March 22 – Romesh Ranganathan – “Easter” April 5 – Suranne Jones – “Grannies” April 19 – Jenna Fischer – “Charades” May 3 – Eva Mendes – “Mum School” May 17 – Jordan Fisher – “Swim School” June 1 – Camille Cottin – “The Beach” June 14 – Rob Delaney – “Daddy Putdow”

The first episode has already been released, featuring recent Grammy Award winner Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue.

More Bluey News: