New YouTube Series “Bluey Book Reads” Debuts with Celebrity Guests

Some of Bluey’s famous friends are joining up with the pup for storytime.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Bluey Book Reads is coming to the series’ YouTube channel.
- Celebrities will take part in this digital series reading stories about Bluey and their family.
- The release schedule for the episodes is:
- Feb. 12 – Kylie and Dannii Minogue – “Mini Bluey”
- Feb. 26 – Bindi Irwin – “The Creek”
- March 11 – Tom Daley – “Barky Boats”
- March 22 – Romesh Ranganathan – “Easter”
- April 5 – Suranne Jones – “Grannies”
- April 19 – Jenna Fischer – “Charades”
- May 3 – Eva Mendes – “Mum School”
- May 17 – Jordan Fisher – “Swim School”
- June 1 – Camille Cottin – “The Beach”
- June 14 – Rob Delaney – “Daddy Putdow”
- The first episode has already been released, featuring recent Grammy Award winner Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue.
