New “Bluey” Episodes Premiere on Disney+ In January

Bluey is delivering a New Year’s present in the form of brand new episodes this January.
- On January 12th, ten all-new episodes of Bluey will debut on Disney+.
- The year’s #1 most-watched preschooler and kids series in the US will make its triumphant return with new stories following the loveable heeler family.
- “Cubby” – Bluey and Bingo build a very special cubby for their stuffed toy, Kimjim.
- “Exercise” – Bingo pretends to be Boss Bluey’s new employee in the middle of Dad’s backyard workout.
- “Relax” – Bluey and Bingo would rather explore their holiday hotel room than relax on the beach.
- “Stickbird” – On a trip to the beach, Mum teaches Bluey how to throw, while Bingo and Dad get creative with a funny shaped stick.
- “Show and Tell” – Bluey wants to know why Dad’s always bossing her around!
- “Dragon” – Bluey asks Dad to help her draw a dragon for her story.
- “Wild Girls” – Coco wants to play Wild Girls with Indy, but Chloe wants her to play another game.
- “TV Shop” – At the pharmacy, Bluey and Bingo have fun playing with the CCTV screens.
- “Slide” – Bingo and Lila are excited to play on their new waterslide.
- “Cricket” – During a friendly game of neighborhood cricket, the dads struggle to bowl Rusty out.
- Later in the year, the new episodes will air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.
- This is all in addition to Bluey’s first special, “The Sign,” which will also debut in 2024.
