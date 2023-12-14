New “Bluey” Episodes Premiere on Disney+ In January

Bluey is delivering a New Year’s present in the form of brand new episodes this January.

What’s Happening:

On January 12th, ten all-new episodes of Bluey will debut on Disney+

will debut on The year’s #1 most-watched preschooler and kids series in the US will make its triumphant return with new stories following the loveable heeler family. “Cubby” – Bluey and Bingo build a very special cubby for their stuffed toy, Kimjim. “Exercise” – Bingo pretends to be Boss Bluey’s new employee in the middle of Dad’s backyard workout. “Relax” – Bluey and Bingo would rather explore their holiday hotel room than relax on the beach. “Stickbird” – On a trip to the beach, Mum teaches Bluey how to throw, while Bingo and Dad get creative with a funny shaped stick. “Show and Tell” – Bluey wants to know why Dad’s always bossing her around! “Dragon” – Bluey asks Dad to help her draw a dragon for her story. “Wild Girls” – Coco wants to play Wild Girls with Indy, but Chloe wants her to play another game. “TV Shop” – At the pharmacy, Bluey and Bingo have fun playing with the CCTV screens. “Slide” – Bingo and Lila are excited to play on their new waterslide. “Cricket” – During a friendly game of neighborhood cricket, the dads struggle to bowl Rusty out.

Later in the year, the new episodes will air on Disney Channel

This is all in addition to Bluey ’s first special

