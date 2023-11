Disney Junior has their own Spotify Wrapped stats with a new meme collection.

With today being the release of users’ Spotify Wrapped statistics, Disney Junior has released an adorable collection of memes highlighting some less-than-desired events.

Characters from Sofia The First, Vampirina, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, Bluey, and more are featured in these silly send-ups of the yearly Spotify tradition.

