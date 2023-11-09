Special 28 Minute Episode of “Bluey” Will Premiere Next Year

There will be a special 28-minute episode of the popular children's show Bluey. “The Sign” will premiere next year on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

BBC Studios Kids & Family have revealed that a special extended episode of the critically-acclaimed and multi-award-winning TV sensation, Bluey , will premiere globally next year on Disney+ and ABC

"The Sign" is an extra-long episode of the global TV hit show, with a run time of 28 minutes.

It is penned by Bluey creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti will reprise their roles as the voices of Bandit and Chilli Heeler.

Since launching in Australia in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world; widely lauded for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play.

Celebrity fans include Eva Mendes, Natalie Portman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who have all appeared in the show in cameo roles.

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo.

Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

A global-ratings hit, the series has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and abroad, winning a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category, and picked up its fourth consecutive AACTA Best Children’s Programme award – in addition to an International Emmy and numerous craft and production awards around the world.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

The series streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel

