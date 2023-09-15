“For Real Life!” The Heeler Family Gets Fashionable for the Bluey x RSVLTS Collection

Wag your tails and put your paws together folks because RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is about to launch a new collection featuring the oh-so-charming series BlueyI! That’s right, the Heeler family—Bandit, Chili, Bluey and Bingo—is making their RSVLTS debut and yes, this collection will be available in multiple cuts so your whole family can get in on the fun.

If kids have been part of your life in any capacity over the past few years you’ve likely heard about—and seen—the animated series Bluey . You may even be a fan yourself, and you’re not alone!

. You may even be a fan yourself, and you’re not alone! Lifestyle brand RSVLTS is also embracing the hype with a new 4-shirt collection that focuses not just on Bluey, but her entire family too.

RSVLTS kicks things off with “Meet The Heelers,” a quintessential Bluey button down that’s the perfect shade of blue. The whole pack gets a chance to shine as they strike a pose under their names which are printed in the show's signature puffy white font.

Ice cream, popsicles, and other frozen treats are the theme of “Don’t Let It Melt.” This bright orange shirt stars Bluey and Bingo and gives off excellent summer vibes. Add in the ice cream and sprinkles and it truly feels like you’re celebrating the best time of the year.

“Magic Xylophone” features the girls and Dad playing instruments and using their imaginations for some really wacky fun! Each image is placed in front of colorful triangles, hexagons, and pentagons while loose xylophones and mallets are shown throughout.

RSVLTS wraps up this collection with “Primary Pals,” a fantastic allover print of the Heelers, their relatives, neighbors, and friends. This full color pattern is perfect for playing “spot the character” with your kids who probably know all of the dogs just as well as you do!

The Bluey Collection will be available on the RSVLTS site starting Saturday, September 16 at 4pm ET.

Collection will be starting Saturday, September 16 at 4pm ET. Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70), as well as Preschool styles in sizes 2-5T ($39).

and in sizes XS-4XL ($70), as well as in sizes 2-5T ($39). Check back soon for links to this adorable collection.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

