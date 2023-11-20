“Bluey” Releases Extended Theme Song

Everyone’s favorite blue heeler pup has released an extended cut of their popular theme song.
What’s Happening:
- Bluey, the infectiously heartfelt animated series, has released an extended version of their theme song.
- While usually focusing only on the core four family members, the new version has the entire Bluey crew playing freeze dance.
- Snickers, Coco, and more join in the fun while jamming to the updated theme song.
- Bluey is now streaming on Disney+
