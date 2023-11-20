“Bluey” Releases Extended Theme Song

Everyone’s favorite blue heeler pup has released an extended cut of their popular theme song.

What’s Happening:

Bluey , the infectiously heartfelt animated series, has released an extended version of their theme song.

While usually focusing only on the core four family members, the new version has the entire Bluey crew playing freeze dance.

Snickers, Coco, and more join in the fun while jamming to the updated theme song.

Bluey is now streaming on Disney+

