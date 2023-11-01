Grogu, Bluey and Disney Cruise Line to be Featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

With Thanksgiving Day just a few weeks away, we’re gearing up to see some of our returning Disney favorites featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- The official site for the parade features a complete breakdown of everything you can expect to see in this year’s festivities.
- The lineup includes 25 balloons, six balloonicles, 30 floats, 9 marching bands, 17 performers, 29 clown crews and five performance groups.
- Of those 25 balloons, we can expect to see returning favorites like Grogu from The Mandalorian and the Disney-adjacent Bluey from the beloved children’s animated series of the same name.
- The gigantic Grogu balloon is 41 feet tall, 29 feet long and 37 feet wide while the Bluey balloon stands at 52 feet tall, 51 feet long and 37 feet wide.
- The Grogu balloon, which comes from Funko, also chases that infamous little knob he loves to much.
- We will also see the return of the Disney Cruise Line float, which the site says will be “modeled after their newest ship, the Disney Treasure.”
- This will be the third year in the parade for the Disney Cruise Line float and the Grogu balloon.
- The parade will also feature a number of new additions like Beagle Scout Snoopy, Kung Fu Panda and Pillsbury Doughboy balloons as well as Camp Snoopy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Wonka floats.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com