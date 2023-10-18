New Episodes of “Bluey” Will Debut on Disney Junior and Disney Channel November 6th

There will be new episodes of the popular children's show Bluey debuting on Disney Junior and Disney Channel on November 6.
What’s Happening:
- After a chart-topping debut on Disney+ earlier this year, ten episodes of Bluey will make their network premiere on Disney Junior and Disney Channel, with one new episode premiering each weekday from Monday, November 6 through Friday, November 17 at 7:30 AM ET / PT, with encores airing throughout each day.
- Bluey is the year’s #1 most-watched series for preschoolers and kids in the U.S.
- The ten episodes from Bluey’s third season will feature Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad, as well as the return of fan-favorites Unicorse (in Puppets) and the Grannies (in Granny Mobile).
- These ten episodes also include cameos from well-known BLUEY fans including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who appears as a talking horse in the episode Stories, and Rose Byrne, who voices Aunt Brandy in Onesies.
- Bluey first premiered in Australia on ABC Kids in 2018 and later premiered to U.S. audiences across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+.
- Seasons 1-3 of Bluey are streaming now on Disney+, and available on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Additional episodes from season three will debut on Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel in 2024.