“Bluey,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Earn Spots on Top 10 Streaming Programs

Both the wildly popular children’s animated series Bluey and the new action-adventure series Percy Jackson and the Olympians have earned a spot in the top 10 most streamed programs for Disney+, according to The Wrap.

which released The Wrap reports that two out of three streaming parents subscribe to a streaming service just for their kids, and Disney+ is the most popular choice. Which of course means this trend of family-friendly content reaching to top 10 is likely to continue.

which premiered on Disney+ in December took the fifth spot on the top 10 leaderboard for that same week. That means the series was up from the seven spot the week prior.

About Bluey:

follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo. It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians: