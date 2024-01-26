“Bluey,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Earn Spots on Top 10 Streaming Programs

Both the wildly popular children’s animated series Bluey and the new action-adventure series Percy Jackson and the Olympians have earned a spot in the top 10 most streamed programs for Disney+, according to The Wrap.
- Bluey, which released 10 brand new episodes on Disney+ earlier this month, took the number eight spot on the streaming leaderboard for the week of January 15 – January 21.
- The Wrap reports that two out of three streaming parents subscribe to a streaming service just for their kids, and Disney+ is the most popular choice. Which of course means this trend of family-friendly content reaching to top 10 is likely to continue.
- Meanwhile, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which premiered on Disney+ in December took the fifth spot on the top 10 leaderboard for that same week.
- That means the series was up from the seven spot the week prior.
About Bluey:
- Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo.
- It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.
About Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.