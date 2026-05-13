Bluey-Themed Delicacies Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom for Bluey's Wild World
All of these delicious items will be available beginning Tuesday, May 26.
After teasing one item last week, Disney has revealed all the Bluey-themed treats coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom later this month.
What's Happening:
- Bluey's Wild World is taking over Disney's Animal Kingdom, specifically Conservation Station, beginning May 26. But that's not all the Bluey fun arriving, as some delicious treats are sure to delight your taste buds!
- Many of these items will be available at Pizzafari, so let's see what delicious delights await guests beginning May 26:
- Fairy Bread Cake – Vanilla Birthday Cake dipped in White Chocolate and Rainbow Sprinkles with Raspberry Dipping Sauce.
- Wackadoo Fruit Freeze is made with Simply Fruit Punch and garnished with Fruit Salad.
- Bluey Sipper – a super-sized sipper sold with a fountain beverage (Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.)
- Bluey’s Berry Lemonade includes Frozen Minute Maid Lemonade blended with flavors of Blueberry, Blackberry, and Raspberry (also available at Eight Spoon Café)
- Over at Isle of Java, why not try Pretzel’s Pretzels – soft mini pretzels with homemade cheese and blueberry-mustard sauces.
- Also on Discovery Island, guests will be able to find plenty of Disney x Bluey branded merchandise, much of which we previously got a chance to preview.
- Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station will be making use of a Virtual Queue when it opens on May 26 – click for all the details.
- You can also pose for a number of MagicShots featuring Bluey with Disney PhotoPass photographers.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Starting the same day that the attraction reopens, guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios can soon find some Muppet food near Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
- A favorite miniature version of Cinderella Castle now reflects the color changes of the actual Magic Kingdom icon.
- Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle has announced his retirement from the company this July after 36 years.
- Attraction signage for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets has been installed as previews quickly approach.
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