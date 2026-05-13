FØØD by Swedish Chef Set to Debut Alongside Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
We're guessing that there will be chicken-based options.
Starting the same day that the attraction reopens, guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios can soon find some Muppet food near Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
What's Happening:
- As we get closer to the official opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets later this month, we're learning a bit more about the surrounding area.
- Namely, what will happen with the former KRNR The Rock Station food stand.
- Steps away from the exit of the attraction and to the left (when approaching the courtyard from Sunset Boulevard) of the giant guitar, the food location will become FØØD by Swedish Chef.
- We don't know the menu of the location just yet, but we're sure we'll learn more in the coming days.
- The revamped location will debut on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the same day that Rock 'n' Roller Coaster reopens their doors, this time featuring The Muppets.
- In the newly-rethemed attraction, The Muppets are taking over G-Force Records and offering guests a VIP tour of the studio. Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, where they plan to create new Muppet-tastic music.
- Scooter will appear in Audio-Animatronic form in the attraction’s pre-show with a number of Penguin sound engineers. In an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, Scooter will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time. With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.
- To plan your visit to Walt Disney World to experience the new fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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