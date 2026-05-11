Photos: Magic Kingdom's Miniature Cinderella Castle Colors Changed to Reflect Actual Park Icon

The miniature version received far less criticism when it was pink.

Doing some shopping at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom? If so, then you may notice that the miniature version of Cinderella Castle adorning one of the rooms in the flagship store of the park now sports a look the further replicate the actual Cinderella Castle.

Over the last few months, the Magic Kingdom Icon has been repainted to its original color scheme - removing the controversial pinkish color and restoring soft grays, creams, blue rooftops, and gold accents.

The announcement of the restoration came during Destination D23 last year, in a moment that was greeted with massive applause. Solving a problem that they themselves had created, Imagineers announced that the original color will be restored, replacing the colors that were applied in 2020, when Cinderella Castle was repainted for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. A number of decorations for the celebration were also installed, but many parks guests and fans pointed out the more pink and gold hues were out of place, especially for the Cinderella-esque Cinderella Castle.

Magic Kingdom guests can now see both the actual Cinderella Castle and the store-based miniature version with the restored colors at the park. To visit Magic Kingdom for yourself, along with the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!