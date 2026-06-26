Photos/Video: Explore Walt Disney World's New Social Gaming Venue with a Sneak Peek of Level99

Ahead of its grand debut at Disney Springs, we were able to get a sneak peek of the new Level99 at Walt Disney World. The new interactive social gaming venue takes over the location of the former NBA Experience on the West Side of Disney Springs.

The venue, coming in at 46.800 square feet, is full of more than 60 physical and mental mini-games that populate the first and second floor and giving guests the chance to show off their mental or physical prowess. As you can see in the photos below, the games have their own rooms, each highly themed and decorated from the outside. Even the caution labels on the doors have their own personalities.

We'll revisit the games - which are the main attraction of Level99 - in a few moments, but the new entertainment space will serve up some signature dining. Players will be able to fuel up with a full selection of scratch food and beverage options with imaginative flavors focused on making the familiar fantastic.

The menu will include Level99's award-winning Detroit-style pizza, wagyu burgers, and other bites as well as handcrafted cocktails and local beer selections on tap. Players can order at a first-floor kitchen window, at the bar, or pick-up beverages at satellite bar carts on the second floor.

Serving as the centerpiece of the venue, guests will find a two-story bar as the centerpiece of Level99.

As part of the special day, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony held, featuring some of those who helped bring the space to life - including Level99 Founder and CEO Matt DuPlessie.

Now, let's check out those games. The Disney Springs Level99 location features the most games of any Level99 location to date, with 63 total mini-games and challenges. Additionally, as you'll be able to see throughout the photos - the Disney Springs location has the most and biggest of the company's art installations amongst its more than 40 original pieces of art.

At check-in, guests will receive an RFID-powered "Veloband" which will unlock access to the 63 challenges throughout Level99. Players can enjoy all the games in the venue for the price of admission, and attempt each game as many times as they way and in any order that they want simply by tapping the Veloband on an entry screen.

Games are active, social, and fully re-playable, with each lasting 1-4 minutes and designed for 2-6 players. Gaming continues beyond one visit as Level99 saves the progress of players, allowing them to pick up where they left off when they return to any of Level99s locations, giving players a chance to climb the leaderboard and earn rewards.

The challenges at Level99 are unlike anything anywhere else as all the games are created, developed, and designed by Level99 at their own production facility in Massachusetts. The team continually designs new games that are rotated into the various Level99 venues.

A variety of different skill sets and abilities are required across the numerous games, from strength to dexterity to balance and mental aptitude, ensuring there is something for every type of player. The variety also provides numerous accessible options for players with mobility limitations, and each game's entry screen provides skill and accessibility information.

Some of the signature Level99 games at this new location include Axe Run, where players race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes, aiming to hit the finish button as quickly as possible without stepping off-course.

Ninja Swing, where players test their strength and precision using ropes to navigate across a series of platforms, each one trickier than the last, and Mansion Banquet, where players step into the role of dinner party planner, solving quirky logic puzzles to perfectly match guests with their ideal seat.

After the gaming and eating are done, surely some folks will want to take home some tangible memories of their Level99 experience. As such, there is plenty of Level99 merch available for the players to enjoy.

To plan your trip to Walt Disney World to check out the new Level99 at Disney Springs - officially opening on June 29 - be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your planning needs.